Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning to answer the medical questions on the top of people's minds. Today, he talked about the difference between a virus being airborne and droplets staying in the air and how that could affect when and where we wear masks. Dr. Most also explained the "superspreader", the next step that is needed for coronavirus testing, and the new mutation of the virus.