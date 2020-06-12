Listen Now
20 savvy tips for a happy marriage from experts

He put the wedding ring on her finger

Marianne Murciano, joins Bob Sirott to share some valuable tips she has gathered over time from experts on marriage and relationships.

  1.  Everyone thinks about leaving. That’s just a part of staying.
  2. You don’t need to always forgive, but you should always forget. 
  3. Not everything needs to be equal. In fact, nothing ever really is.
  4. It’s important to know what parts of your partner need to be scratched from time to time.
  5. Arguing before coffee is a waste of time.
  6. Talking about your partner behind their back is a good thing. To be married is to be in need of advice.
  7. Don’t presume that you have access to your partner’s professional life.
  8. Sometimes sex is tedious and boring and you’re tired and not in the mood and that’s a fact of life.
  9. There will come a time when your most regular texts from your spouse will be “Can you pick up X from the grocery store?”
  10.  Anniversaries stop being special around year ten.
  11.  Every married couple should probably talk about finances way more often than they do.
  12.  You will go to bed angry sometimes.
  13.  Remembering the little things will solve so many issues. And marriage will make you realize that they’re not actually little things. They’re very, very big things.
  14.   You will hear your spouse tell the same story for 4587 times throughout the course of your marriage.
  15.   Seemingly inconsequential things — how someone arranges the eggs in the fridge, the amount of paper towels they use, if they leave the cabinet doors open, if they accidentally hog the covers at night — will be the gateway to hour-long arguments.
  16.   You will, at some point, feel like your partner and the kids have a relationship you could never have.
  17.  Divorce doesn’t mean that a marriage was a failure. The journey has value beyond the destination.
  18.  Love doesn’t simply survive on its own. It is maintained through actions.
  19.   The cute little habits you love about your spouse in the beginning will, after a few years together, be the source of madness.
  20.   It’s not enough to take care of your spouse. You also have to look after yourself. If you’re not trying to improve yourself, you’re not trying to improve your marriage.

