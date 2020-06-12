20 savvy tips for a happy marriage from experts

Marianne Murciano, joins Bob Sirott to share some valuable tips she has gathered over time from experts on marriage and relationships.
- Everyone thinks about leaving. That’s just a part of staying.
- You don’t need to always forgive, but you should always forget.
- Not everything needs to be equal. In fact, nothing ever really is.
- It’s important to know what parts of your partner need to be scratched from time to time.
- Arguing before coffee is a waste of time.
- Talking about your partner behind their back is a good thing. To be married is to be in need of advice.
- Don’t presume that you have access to your partner’s professional life.
- Sometimes sex is tedious and boring and you’re tired and not in the mood and that’s a fact of life.
- There will come a time when your most regular texts from your spouse will be “Can you pick up X from the grocery store?”
- Anniversaries stop being special around year ten.
- Every married couple should probably talk about finances way more often than they do.
- You will go to bed angry sometimes.
- Remembering the little things will solve so many issues. And marriage will make you realize that they’re not actually little things. They’re very, very big things.
- You will hear your spouse tell the same story for 4587 times throughout the course of your marriage.
- Seemingly inconsequential things — how someone arranges the eggs in the fridge, the amount of paper towels they use, if they leave the cabinet doors open, if they accidentally hog the covers at night — will be the gateway to hour-long arguments.
- You will, at some point, feel like your partner and the kids have a relationship you could never have.
- Divorce doesn’t mean that a marriage was a failure. The journey has value beyond the destination.
- Love doesn’t simply survive on its own. It is maintained through actions.
- The cute little habits you love about your spouse in the beginning will, after a few years together, be the source of madness.
- It’s not enough to take care of your spouse. You also have to look after yourself. If you’re not trying to improve yourself, you’re not trying to improve your marriage.