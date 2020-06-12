20 savvy tips for a happy marriage from experts

Lieutenant David Haynes is a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, who co-authored The Beat Cop's Guide to Chicago Eats. He joins the Bob Sirott Morning Show every Friday morning to share some of the restaurants he and his fellow officers are recommending. After the looting and rioting that took place over the last couple weekends, Bob wanted to give Lt. Haynes some time to share what he has experienced recently.

As for the reviews, Lieutenant Haynes talks about Ix-chel, a gelato shop in Jefferson Park; and The Dawson, which celebrates the crafts of food, drink & hospitality in the Fulton Rover District. Make sure to check out Lt. Haynes' podcast on YouTube.