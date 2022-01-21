10 methods to improve your mental toughness

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:
WGN_2491

Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano

Marianne Murciano, Bob’s wife and founder of Savvy-Planet, joined Bob to share the 10 ways to improve one’s own mental toughness, or as he sees it, the 10 ways to maybe win an argument against Marianne. Some of the methods in this list included, taking a cold shower, waiting a few before eating when hungry, and working out without listening to music or watching television.

