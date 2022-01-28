What is ‘Wordle’ and how is it played?

Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano
Posted: / Updated:
WGN_2437

Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano (WGN Radio).

Marianne Murciano, Bob’s wife and founder of Savvy-Planet, joined Bob Sirott this morning to talk about the word game that has taken social media by storm: ‘Wordle’. She talked about how it’s played, and shared some pointers for those who are trying the game for the first time.

Marianne joins Bob for a weekly segment following the 8:30 am newscast. For more savvy tips, go to Savvy-Planet.Com. Share your own savvy tip: hello@savvy-planet.com. Follow Marianne on Twitter (@marimur), Instagram (@havanagirl), and on Facebook (SirottAndMurciano)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 6-10am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular