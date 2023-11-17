We’re overflowing with sports on Saturday, November 18. Here’s how to listen to today’s Blackhawks and Northwestern games:

Northwestern Wildcats Football vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Dave Eanet and Ted Albrecht

Pregame 10:30am – Kickoff 11am

1000 AM, wgnradio.com and WGN Radio app Extra audio stream

Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray

Pregame 12:30pm – Puck drop 1pm

WGN Radio 720 AM, wgnradio.com and WGN Radio app main audio stream

Northwestern Wildcats Basketball vs. Rhode Island Rams

Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament – Uncasville, Conn.

Andy Masur and Billy McKinney

Pregame 1:15pm – Tipoff 1:30pm

1160 AM, thevarsitynetwork.com, and Varsity Network app

