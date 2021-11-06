WGN Radio’s Joe Brand reacts to the Blackhawks firing Jeremy Colliton

by: , Joe Brand

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton talks to players during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Chicago, Sunday, May 9, 2021. The Blackhawks won 4-2. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

After an offseason with acquisitions such as Seth Jones and Marc Andre Fleury and a record to start the season of 1-9-2, the Blackhawks on Saturday went a different direction with their on-ice product in firing Head Coach Jeremy Colliton.

Joe Brand breaks down the latest news in regard to the firing of Colliton, Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank, and gives some insight into Colliton’s replacement Derek King. Ironically, Derek King takes over behind the Blackhawks bench in the same fashion Colliton did after Joel Quenneville 3 years ago to the day. Where do the Blackhawks go from here?

