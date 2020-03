Hear sports play-by-play on the radio once again! Beginning Saturday, March 28, WGN Radio will rebroadcast the Chicago Blackhawks 2010 Stanley Cup playoff run on weekends so hockey fans can relive the wins that led to the championship.

The replays will air on Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 6pm. Each rebroadcast will be hosted by Chris Boden with commentary prior to the game as well as during game intermissions.