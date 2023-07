The WGN Radio family is saddened by the news of the passing of Rocky Wirtz.

For Rocky, the Blackhawks fan was always the most important. He’d sit amongst them at games and made sure that Blackhawks games would be seen and heard. Even during the height of the Stanley Cup runs, Rocky remained accessible, joining many WGN Radio shows over the years. We will miss his legendary presence.

On behalf of all of us at WGN Radio, we send our condolences to the Wirtz family and the Blackhawks organization.