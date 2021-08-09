WGN Radio statement following medical update on Chicago Blackhawks radio color analyst Troy Murray

CHICAGO (August 9, 2021) – The Chicago Blackhawks released a medical update on Blackhawks Radio Color Analyst Troy Murray today.

Statement from Blackhawks Radio Color Analyst Troy Murray:

I want to let everyone know of the challenge that I’m currently facing. I have been diagnosed with cancer. With the love and support of my family, friends, the Wirtz family, the Chicago Blackhawks organization and WGN Radio I’m confident that together, we will beat this. I look forward to being in the booth calling Blackhawk games in front of the most passionate and energetic fans in all of hockey. My family and I appreciate privacy during this time as we fight this challenge.

Statement from WGN Radio Vice President and General Manager Mary Sandberg Boyle:

Troy is beloved by all our listeners and is a significant member of the WGN Radio family. It goes without saying that Troy and his family have our love and support as he begins his treatments. We are cheering for him and wish him well. Along with the Blackhawks, we ask that you respect his privacy during this time.