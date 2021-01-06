The Blackhawks are Back! Season opener at Tampa Bay
January 13 2021 07:00 pm

WGN Radio debuts weekly ‘Blackhawks Live’ show beginning January 11

Blackhawks

Hour-long show hosted by Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi airs through hockey season

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blackhawks Live

CHICAGO (January 6, 2021) – WGN Radio will debut “Blackhawks Live” on Monday, January 11 from 7pm to 8pm. Hosted by Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi, this hour-long weekly show will feature in-depth analysis and news on the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the upcoming hockey season.

“This is going to be a must-listen for Blackhawks fans,” said WGN Radio Sports Director Dave Eanet. “WGN listeners already know Chris and his knowledge of the Blackhawks, and we’re thrilled to welcome Nick and his Hawks expertise. Together they’ll deliver an insider perspective on everything from the players to the games.”

The show will air 7pm to 8pm on the following schedule throughout the regular season:

Mondays on January 11, 18* and 25, February 1 and 8
Tuesday, February 16
Mondays on February 22, March 1 and 8
Tuesday, March 16
Mondays on March 22 and 29 and April 5
Tuesday, April 13
Mondays on April 19 and 26
Wednesday, May 5
Monday, May 10 

*On Monday, January 18, “Blackhawks Live” will air 9pm to 10pm.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Sports

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular