Video: Ice installation and painting at the United Center

The United Center is still there, right where we left it. And it still looks as good as ever. Although it will still be a while before most of us will be able to return to watch games inside, here’s a sure sign that things are slowly returning to normal and the hockey season will be starting soon: the ice has being installed and painted for the 2020-2021 season. (Video credit: Blackhawks.com)
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
