Video: Behind the scenes as John Wiedeman and Troy Murray broadcast Blackhawks hockey from a conference room

Everyone has gotten used to adapting to new ways of doing things during the pandemic. And that includes WGN Radio Blackhawks broadcasters John Wiedeman and Troy Murray. Because of rules limiting the number of people permitted at the NHL hub city venues, John and Troy are broadcasting Blackhawks games from what is normally the Bob Collins Huddle Room at the WGN Radio headquarters in downtown Chicago. The WGN engineering team has converted that small conference room into the temporary Wintrust Blackhawks Broadcast Booth. Thanks to Blackhawks All Access, take a look behind the scenes at radio magic at work:
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
