Troy Murray: Very important series starts tonight in Dallas

DALLAS, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 23: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks walks to the ice before a game against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on February 23, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the Blackhawks went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the league. They went 1-1-1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but the final game sticks out a little more than the others. The Blackhawks gave up six unanswered goals, ultimately falling 6-3 to the defending Stanley Cup Champions. Troy Murray, the color analyst for Blackhawks games on WGN Radio, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk the importance of having short-term memory, and the need to refocus on the next game. He also commented on Patrick Kane’s 1,000th game, Kirby Dach’s status, and fans in the arenas.

Troy appears on the Morning Show and Chicago’s Afternoon News on alternate weeks throughout the season, sponsored by your Local Chevy Dealers at ChevyDrivesChicago.Com.