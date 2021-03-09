Troy Murray: Very important series starts tonight in Dallas

Troy Murray
Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 23: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks walks to the ice before a game against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on February 23, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the Blackhawks went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the league. They went 1-1-1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but the final game sticks out a little more than the others. The Blackhawks gave up six unanswered goals, ultimately falling 6-3 to the defending Stanley Cup Champions. Troy Murray, the color analyst for Blackhawks games on WGN Radio, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk the importance of having short-term memory, and the need to refocus on the next game. He also commented on Patrick Kane’s 1,000th game, Kirby Dach’s status, and fans in the arenas.

Troy appears on the Morning Show and Chicago’s Afternoon News on alternate weeks throughout the season, sponsored by your Local Chevy Dealers at ChevyDrivesChicago.Com.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Big Race Daytona

More Big Race - Daytona

Sports

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi
Blackhawks 720 with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular