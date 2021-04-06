Troy Murray: Special teams has to make a bigger impact

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 18: Vinnie Hinostroza #48 of the Chicago Blackhawks fires a shot past Carl Gunnarsson #4 of the St. Louis Blues at the United Center on March 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Blackhawks have officially hit the critical stretch run of their schedule. With 17 games remaining, and their record hovering around .500, they still have an outside chance at making the playoffs. Troy Murray, the color analyst for Blackhawks games on WGN Radio, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about what the team needs to do to make the postseason, how Kirby Dach has played since returning from injury, and what Vinnie Hinostroza’s role may be after being reacquired from the Florida Panthers.

