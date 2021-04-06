Troy Murray: Special teams has to make a bigger impact

Troy Murray
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 18: Vinnie Hinostroza #48 of the Chicago Blackhawks fires a shot past Carl Gunnarsson #4 of the St. Louis Blues at the United Center on March 18, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Blackhawks have officially hit the critical stretch run of their schedule. With 17 games remaining, and their record hovering around .500, they still have an outside chance at making the playoffs. Troy Murray, the color analyst for Blackhawks games on WGN Radio, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about what the team needs to do to make the postseason, how Kirby Dach has played since returning from injury, and what Vinnie Hinostroza’s role may be after being reacquired from the Florida Panthers.

Troy appears on the Morning Show and Chicago’s Afternoon News on alternate weeks throughout the season, sponsored by your Local Chevy Dealers at ChevyDrivesChicago.Com.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

NCAA Tournament

More Big Tournament

The Masters

More Masters Report

Sports

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi
Blackhawks 720 with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular