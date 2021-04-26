Troy Murray salutes Andrew Shaw on his retirement from the game he loves

Blackhawks Radio color analyst Troy Murray joins Steve Bertrand and Kevin Powell on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talks about the career and legacy of Blackhawks Stanley Cup Champion Andrew Shaw after he announced his retirement after doctors warned him against continuing to play after a career filled with concussions. Troy appears on Chicago’s Afternoon News on alternate weeks throughout the season, sponsored by your Local Chevy Dealers at ChevyDrivesChicago.com.
