Troy Murray: If the Blackhawks are going to beat the Florida Panthers, they have to shut down Aleksander Barkov

SUNRISE, FL – FEBRUARY 29: Goaltender Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks stops a shot by Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers during the overtime period at the BB&T Center on February 29, 2020 in Sunrise, Florida. The Blackhawks defeated the Panthers 3-2 in a shootout. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The last time the Blackhawks played the Panthers, Florida outscored Chicago 10-5 over a two-game set. A big reason for the lopsided margin: Aleksander Barkov: The Panthers’ center scored three goals and assisted on a trio of others. Troy Murray, the color analyst for Blackhawks games on WGN Radio, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the best way to defend Barkov, the Blackhawks’ upcoming schedule, and one of the biggest fights Troy has ever seen — which happened in the stands!

