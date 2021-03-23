Troy Murray: If the Blackhawks are going to beat the Florida Panthers, they have to shut down Aleksander Barkov

Troy Murray
Posted: / Updated:

SUNRISE, FL – FEBRUARY 29: Goaltender Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks stops a shot by Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers during the overtime period at the BB&T Center on February 29, 2020 in Sunrise, Florida. The Blackhawks defeated the Panthers 3-2 in a shootout. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The last time the Blackhawks played the Panthers, Florida outscored Chicago 10-5 over a two-game set. A big reason for the lopsided margin: Aleksander Barkov: The Panthers’ center scored three goals and assisted on a trio of others. Troy Murray, the color analyst for Blackhawks games on WGN Radio, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the best way to defend Barkov, the Blackhawks’ upcoming schedule, and one of the biggest fights Troy has ever seen — which happened in the stands!

Troy appears on the Morning Show and Chicago’s Afternoon News on alternate weeks throughout the season, sponsored by your Local Chevy Dealers at ChevyDrivesChicago.Com.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

NCAA Tournament

More Big Tournament

The Masters

More Masters Report

Sports

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi
Blackhawks 720 with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular