Troy Murray: Brandon Hagel’s work ethic is contagious

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 28: Brandon Hagel #38 of the Chicago Blackhawks tries to shoot against Marc Staal #18 of the Detroit Red Wings at the United Center on February 28, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, the Blackhawks were officially eliminated from playoff contention earlier this week. Troy Murray, the color analyst for Blackhawks games on WGN Radio, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the players on the roster who made the biggest impression on him this season. Troy specifically mentioned goalie Kevin Lankinen and forward Brandon Hagel, but also gave fan favorite Alex DeBrincat his due as well.

