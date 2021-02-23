Troy Murray: Blackhawks handling unique schedule

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 13: Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Blackhawks scores the game winning goal in overtime against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the United Center on February 13, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Blackhawks have played 19 games so far this season. When they take the ice tonight against Columbus, it will be the fifth time they’ll have played the Blue Jackets in 2021. The pandemic has obviously affected the NHL schedule. Teams only play opponents from within their own restructured division. Troy Murray, the color analyst for the Blackhawks games on WGN Radio, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the quirkiness of the schedule, and how the team has adapted to it. He also shares his thoughts on high intensity workouts, Dylan Strome’s injury, and who may fill in for him in the lineup.

