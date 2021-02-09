Troy Murray: Blackhawks’ special teams units are exceeding expectations

Troy Murray
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 04: Andrew Shaw #65 of the Chicago Blackhawks scores a goal against James Reimer #47 of the Carolina Hurricanes at the United Center on February 04, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

If you look up league leaders for both the power play and penalty kill, you won’t have to go too far down the page to see the Blackhawks. Chicago is the only team in the NHL that ranks amongst the top five in both categories. Troy Murray, the Blackhawks Radio color analyst, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share his thoughts on why the team has excelled on special teams. Murray also comments on the high numbers of overtime games, goaltending, and injuries.

