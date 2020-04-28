Troy Murray reacts to the firing of John McDonough

The Blackhawks accomplished an awful lot when they hired John McDonough back in 2007. The games returned to television, home games became the hottest ticket in town, and (most importantly) the ‘Hawks raised three Stanley Cup banners in a six-year period. The team announced they had relieved McDonough of his duties yesterday. Blackhawks radio color analyst, Troy Murray, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet on the Morning Show to share his thoughts on the surprise move.
