The Blackhawks are Back! Season opener at Tampa Bay
January 13 2021 07:00 pm

Troy Murray previews the 2021 NHL Season

Blackhawks
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 27: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks shoots against Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning competes in the GEICO NHL Save Streak during the 2018 GEICO NHL All-Star Skills Competition at Amalie Arena on January 27, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Blackhawks open the 2021 NHL season tonight against the reigning Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning . Blackhawks Radio color analyst, Troy Murray, joined Jon Hansen (in for Bob Sirott) and Dave Eanet to talk about the return of hockey, and what Blackhawks fans should watch for during this season. With Jonathan Toews, Kirby Dach, and Alex Nylander all unavailable at least the start of the year, Troy shares his thoughts on which players could step up in their absence. Troy appears on the Morning Show and Chicago’s Afternoon News on alternate weeks throughout the season, sponsored by your Local Chevy Dealers at ChevyDrivesChicago.Com.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Sports

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular