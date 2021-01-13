Troy Murray previews the 2021 NHL Season

The Blackhawks open the 2021 NHL season tonight against the reigning Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning . Blackhawks Radio color analyst, Troy Murray, joined Jon Hansen (in for Bob Sirott) and Dave Eanet to talk about the return of hockey, and what Blackhawks fans should watch for during this season. With Jonathan Toews, Kirby Dach, and Alex Nylander all unavailable at least the start of the year, Troy shares his thoughts on which players could step up in their absence. Troy appears on the Morning Show and Chicago’s Afternoon News on alternate weeks throughout the season, sponsored by your Local Chevy Dealers at ChevyDrivesChicago.Com.
Click for more.)
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand