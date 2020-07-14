Times announced for first three games in Chicago Blackhawks – Edmonton Oilers series

Adam Larsson #6 of the Edmonton Oilers and Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Blackhawks keep their eyes on the puck at Rogers Place on February 11, 2020, in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Times have been announced for the first three games in the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifier series between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers as the NHL season resumes with a modified playoff structure. Details are below. All games will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton, one of the NHL’s hub cities.:

Central Time Visitor Home 1 8/1/2020 2:00 PM CHI EDM 2 8/3/2020 9:30 PM CHI EDM 3 8/5/2020 9:30 PM EDM CHI 4 8/7/2020 TBD EDM CHI 5 8/8/2020 TBD CHI EDM

The Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers met three times during the 2019-2020 Regular Season. The Blackhawks won the season series 2-1, with the home team winning each game. No games between the two teams were missed due to the season being cut short.

October 14 – Blackhawks 3 – Oilers 1 – in Chicago

February 11 – Oilers 5 – Blackhawks 3 – in Edmonton

March 5 – Blackhawks 4 – Oilers 3 – in Chicago