Times announced for first three games in Chicago Blackhawks – Edmonton Oilers series

Times have been announced for the first three games in the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifier series between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers as the NHL season resumes with a modified playoff structure. Details are below. All games will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton, one of the NHL’s hub cities.:
|Central Time
|Visitor
|Home
|1
|8/1/2020
|2:00 PM
|CHI
|EDM
|2
|8/3/2020
|9:30 PM
|CHI
|EDM
|3
|8/5/2020
|9:30 PM
|EDM
|CHI
|4
|8/7/2020
|TBD
|EDM
|CHI
|5
|8/8/2020
|TBD
|CHI
|EDM
The Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers met three times during the 2019-2020 Regular Season. The Blackhawks won the season series 2-1, with the home team winning each game. No games between the two teams were missed due to the season being cut short.
October 14 – Blackhawks 3 – Oilers 1 – in Chicago
February 11 – Oilers 5 – Blackhawks 3 – in Edmonton
March 5 – Blackhawks 4 – Oilers 3 – in Chicago