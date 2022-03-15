Blackhawks Studio host Joe Brand and Blackhawks analyst Paul Caponigri are joined by two members of The Hockey Guys, Lawson McDonald, and Will Blake. They discuss what kind of content they create, their impressions of Chicago, and talk about the trip they are currently on, touring 4 different NHL cities for their spring break.
The Hockey Guys spend some time with the Blackhawks Radio Broadcast Team
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
Will Blake and Lawson McDonald of The Hockey Guys with Joe Brand and Paul Caponigri (Courtesy of WGN Radio/Jack Heinrich)
Close
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
