Schedule announced for Blackhawks-Golden Knights playoff series

Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates with the puck against Nicolas Hague #14 of the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The NHL has announced the schedule for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights. The series will open Tuesday night at 9:30pm CT. All games will be played in the NHL hub city of Edmonton. All games will be heard on WGN Radio 720 AM and wgnradio.com, with pregame beginning 30 minutes before puck drop.

GameDateTime (CT)
Game 1 vs. VGKTue., Aug. 119:30 p.m.
Game 2 vs. VGKThu., Aug. 134:30 p.m.
Game 3 vs. VGKSat. Aug. 157:00 p.m.
Game 4 vs. VGKSun., Aug 165:30 p.m.
Game 5* vs. VGKTue., Aug. 18TBD
Game 6* vs. VGKThu., Aug 20TBD
Game 7* vs. VGKSat. Aug. 22TBD
*If necessary
Blackhawks are desginated as the home team for games in bold.

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

