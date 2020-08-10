Schedule announced for Blackhawks-Golden Knights playoff series

The NHL has announced the schedule for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights. The series will open Tuesday night at 9:30pm CT. All games will be played in the NHL hub city of Edmonton. All games will be heard on WGN Radio 720 AM and wgnradio.com, with pregame beginning 30 minutes before puck drop.
|Game
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Game 1 vs. VGK
|Tue., Aug. 11
|9:30 p.m.
|Game 2 vs. VGK
|Thu., Aug. 13
|4:30 p.m.
|Game 3 vs. VGK
|Sat. Aug. 15
|7:00 p.m.
|Game 4 vs. VGK
|Sun., Aug 16
|5:30 p.m.
|Game 5* vs. VGK
|Tue., Aug. 18
|TBD
|Game 6* vs. VGK
|Thu., Aug 20
|TBD
|Game 7* vs. VGK
|Sat. Aug. 22
|TBD
Blackhawks are desginated as the home team for games in bold.