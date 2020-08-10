Schedule announced for Blackhawks-Golden Knights playoff series

Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner were stallmates in the Blackhawks locker room most of the season. Now they'll be on opposite ends of the ice for a playoff series. Chris Boden and Joe Brand discuss the irony and preview the matchup versus Vegas and recap the Edmonton elimination on the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast. Plus you'll also hear from Colliton, Crawford, Strome, and Toews.

Like the podcast? Subscribe on iTunes!