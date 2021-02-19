Saturday’s Blackhawks-Hurricanes game postponed

The NHL has released the following:
The National Hockey League today announced updates to the 2020-21 regular-season schedule. The complete 2020-21 NHL regular-season schedule can be found at NHL.com/schedule.
The following game has been re-scheduled:
Game #543, Tampa Bay at Carolina, originally scheduled for March 28, is now scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. ET
The following game will be rescheduled for a date to be announced later:
Game #280, Chicago at Carolina,originally scheduled for Feb. 20