Saturday’s Blackhawks-Hurricanes game postponed

Blackhawks

The NHL has released the following:

The National Hockey League today announced updates to the 2020-21 regular-season schedule. The complete 2020-21 NHL regular-season schedule can be found at NHL.com/schedule.

The following game has been re-scheduled:

Game #543, Tampa Bay at Carolina, originally scheduled for March 28, is now scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. ET

The following game will be rescheduled for a date to be announced later:

Game #280, Chicago at Carolina,originally scheduled for Feb. 20

