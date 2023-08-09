Listen on-demand to the public event hosted by the Wirtz Family and the Chicago Blackhawks to honor the legacy of late Chairman W. Rockwell “Rocky” Wirtz. The event took place at the United Center, was hosted by Darren Pang, and featured remarks by Pat Foley, Chris Chelios, Rob Johnson, Marián Hossa and Brent Seabrook. WGN Radio’s broadcast was hosted by Dave Eanet and Joe Brand.
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman, Troy Murray and Caley Chelios describe the action. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
