Reviewing the Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights 2019-2020 season series

The Chicago Blackhawks will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the First Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams met three times during the 2019-2020 season with the Golden Knights winning the season series 2-1. One of the games was decided in a shootout. No games were lost due to the early end to the season.
October 22 – Golden Knights 2 – Blackhawks 1 (SO) – in Chicago
November 13 – Blackhawks 5 – Golden Knights 3 – in Vegas
December 10 – Golden Knights 5 – Blackhawks 1 – in Vegas
