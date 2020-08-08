Reviewing the Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights 2019-2020 season series

Blackhawks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik (8) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Chicago Blackhawks will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the First Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams met three times during the 2019-2020 season with the Golden Knights winning the season series 2-1. One of the games was decided in a shootout. No games were lost due to the early end to the season.

October 22 – Golden Knights 2 – Blackhawks 1 (SO) – in Chicago

November 13 – Blackhawks 5 – Golden Knights 3 – in Vegas

December 10 – Golden Knights 5 – Blackhawks 1 – in Vegas

Stay with WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com for complete Blackhawks coverage.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report
Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular