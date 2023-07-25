Chicago Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz, who died today at the age of 70, had been a guest on WGN Radio and wgnradio.com many times over the years. Here are a couple of those segments:

With Steve Dale in December 2019, talking about his book, The Breakaway, as well as offering insight into his family business and what it’s like to be the head of the Blackhawks.

A September 2018 appearance at the City Club of Chicago in conversation with Mary Ann Childers (Note: Due to a microphone problem, there is poor audio quality for approximately the first few minutes of this recording.)