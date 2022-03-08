Reliving Blackhawks History

Blackhawks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Daniel Carcillo celebrates his winning goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Wednesday, March 6, 2013, in Chicago. The Blackhawks won 3-2. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Joe Brand looks back at a week in Blackhawks history where the 2013 Blackhawks extended their record start to the season, two Blackhawk players scored a hat trick in the same game, and much more. Take a listen to Blackhawks history with clips of John Wiedeman’s calls.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live
Blackhawks 720

SportsClick

More SportsClick

Popular