Reliving Blackhawks History

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee Republican lawmaker pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal wire fraud charge over allegations she helped carry out a political consulting kickback scheme with a disgraced former state House speaker and his one-time chief of staff, even concocting a phony identity for the company's leader.

Ex-Rep. Robin Smith entered her plea in Nashville federal court under an agreement with prosecutors. The charging document says the Hixson lawmaker, former House Speaker Glen Casada and his then-chief of staff, Cade Cothren, used a political consulting firm to illegally funnel money to themselves through both campaign and taxpayer-funded work, while concealing their involvement in it.