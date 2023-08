Joe Brand gets ready to paint the ice at the United Center! Photo by Michael Piff / WGN Radio

Tuesday afternoon, Blackhawks pre and postgame host Joe Brand and WGN Radio senior digital strategist Michael Piff were invited to help paint the ice at the United Center.

The view from the United Center ice.

Members of the media, invited to help paint the ice.

Joe’s ready to go!

Joe doing his best Bob Ross impression.

Every Blackhawks game is on WGN Radio 720!

The logo at center ice is coming along nicely.

On his daughter’s birthday, Michael Piff paints her initials into the logo.

For Molly Ann Piff.

A view from the seats.

Already looking forward to hearing a packed house when the puck drops.

Good job, Joe!

Stay tuned for video from Joe and Michael’s visit to the United Center!

Ready for Blackhawks hockey to return? You can purchase single game tickets this Thursday on the Blackhawks’ website. You can also listen to every game on WGN Radio. Bookmark this, if you plan on streaming.