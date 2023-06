A new era of Chicago hockey has begun, as the Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard #1 overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Relive the moment with photos from the NHL Draft in Nashville, TN and at the Salt Shed, where the Blackhawks hosted their Draft night party for fans.

Connor Bedard with his father, Tom Bedard, before the NHL Draft starts in Nashville (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Connor Bedard celebrates with family after being selected with the first overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks during round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Chicago Blackhawks first round draft pick Connor Bedard makes his way to the stage during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Connor Bedard receives his new Chicago Blackhawks sweater and hat. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Connor Bedard puts on his jersey… (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

…and his hat. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Connor Bedard with Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson, GM Kyle Davidson, CEO Danny Wirtz and President of Business Operations Jaime Faulkner. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Connor Bedard with the Blackhawks front office and coaches after being selected #1 overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Connor Bedard poses with fellow Top 3 NHL Draft picks, Leo Carlsson of the Anaheim Ducks and Adam Fantilli of the Columbus Blue Jackets.(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Connor Bedard meets the media from Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The calm before the Draft Party at the Salt Shed. Photo by Kevin Powell / WGN Radio

WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell reports from the Salt Shed during the Blackhawks’ NHL Draft viewing party. Photo by Stephen Tarpley / WGN Radio

Kevin Powell is joined by returning Blackhawks TV analyst Darren Pang. Photo via Kevin Powell / WGN Radio

Kevin Powell and Darren Pang get the WGN Radio audience ready for the draft, live from the Salt Shed! Photo by Joe Marino / WGN Radio

Our teammate Jon Hansen gets the crowd hyped outside at the Salt Shed. Photo by Joe Marino / WGN Radio

The pick is in! Blackhawks celebrate hearing Connor Bedard being selected by the Blackhawks #1 overall. Photo by Kevin Powell / WGN Radio

Follow Joe Brand and Kevin Powell for updates as the NHL Draft continues from Nashville, and get more Blackhawks interviews, content and coverage on the WGN Radio Blackhawks page.