Niklas Hjalmarsson reminisces about his Blackhawks career with John Wiedeman and Troy Murray

Blackhawks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson (4) fights for a puck against San Jose Sharks left wing Patrick Marleau (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

On Niklas Hjalmarsson legacy night at the United Center, the former defenseman joined the Chicago Blackhawks radio broadcast team of John Wiedeman and Troy Murray share how retirement has been and his favorite memories from his time with the Hawks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live
Blackhawks 720

SportsClick

More SportsClick

Popular