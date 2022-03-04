New Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson talks with John Wiedeman and Troy Murray

Blackhawks

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Danny Wirtz, Kyle Davidson, Rockey Wirtz, Jamie Faulkner

The Chicago Blackhawks management team, from left, Chairman Rocky Wirtz, CEO Danny Wirtz, general manager Kyle Davidson, and president of business operations Jamie Faulkner stand for a photo after naming Davidson as the team’s new general manager during an NHL hockey news conference Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Chicago. Davidson becomes the team’s 10th general manager after dropping his interim tag instead of going outside the franchise for new leadership. Davidson has been with the Blackhawks since he joined the organization as a hockey operations intern in 2010. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

During the 2nd intermission of Thursday’s game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers, the new General Manager of the Chicago Blackhawks, Kyle Davidson joined the Chicago Blackhawks radio broadcast team of John Wiedeman and Troy Murray to share his journey to becoming General Manager and what the next steps are for the organization.

