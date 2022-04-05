The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following:

MARIAN HOSSA TO OFFICIALLY RETIRE A BLACKHAWK

Join Hossa live in the United Center Atrium on Thursday as he signs a one-day contract with the Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that Marian Hossa will sign a one-day contract with the team and officially retire as a member of the Blackhawks organization. Hossa will put pen to paper on a ceremonial contract at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 7 in the United Center Atrium prior to the 7:30 p.m. game vs. the Seattle Kraken. Fans wishing to attend this special event can visit Blackhawks.com/Tickets for tickets to Thursday’s game.

A first ballot Hall of Fame inductee in 2020, Hossa signed with Chicago on July 1, 2009 and helped transform the Blackhawks, winning three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013 and 2015) as one of the elite two-way players in the National Hockey League. The Stara Lubovna, Slovakia native posted 415 points (186G, 229A) in 534 career regular-season games with Chicago and added 73 points (21G, 52A) in 107 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Blackhawks.

In his team debut on Nov. 25, 2009 in San Jose, Hossa scored twice, including a shorthanded marker. He shared the NHL lead with five shorthanded markers that season. He appeared in the 2012 All-Star Game as a member of the Blackhawks and reached several other career milestones while wearing a Blackhawks sweater: appearing in his 1000th career NHL game on March 12, 2013, scoring his 1000th NHL point against Ottawa on Oct. 30, 2014 and registering his 500th goal on Oct. 18, 2016.

Hossa’s goal in overtime to defeat the Nashville Predators in Game Five of the Stanley Cup First Round of the 2010 postseason remains one of the most significant markers in franchise history. The tally propelled the Blackhawks to a series-clinching victory in Game Six en route to the first Stanley Cup in 49 years for the club.

His 26 goals during the 2016-17 campaign with the Blackhawks, his last season in the NHL, was one of 15 20-goal seasons during his 19-year Hall of Fame Career. Hossa also earned five-career NHL All-Star Game selections and posted 10 seasons with 60+ points.

Marian Hossa “The Blackhawks and city of Chicago hold a special place in my heart. Making the commitment to this organization in 2009 was the best decision I ever made. For all the memories my teammates and I made together, including three Stanley Cup wins, my family created just as many off the ice. The fans embraced us as one of their own, treating us so kindly wherever we went. Retiring as a Blackhawk is a dream come true and I couldn’t imagine officially ending my career in any other way. I would like to thank the Wirtz family for making this a reality and for all they have done for me since I signed with the team.”

Danny Wirtz, Blackhawks Chief Executive Officer “To me, the greatest free agent signing in Chicago sports history, Marian was the franchise’s missing piece. Both on, and off the ice, he made an indelible mark on his teammates and our organization. My family is forever grateful for the contributions Marian made to the Blackhawks. His humble demeanor and vaunted work ethic was everything we could have asked for and more in a superstar when we signed him in 2009. We feel that it’s only fitting that Marian retire as a Blackhawk as he starts a new chapter in his life.”