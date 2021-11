For the first time during a game this season, Troy Murray, who has been absent as he has been battling cancer, stopped by the WGN Radio booth at the United Center to watch some of tonight’s Chicago Blackhawks action. And, just in time too, as he arrived just as Alex DeBrincat scored a goal.

Troy had previously stopped by the UC a few weeks ago during a morning skate, where Jonathan Towes lead the team in a stick tap salute.

Jonathan Toews leads the #Blackhawks in a stick tap for the great Troy Murray ⁦@muzz19⁩ . Who’s hanging out at morning skate today. Troy, as always, doesn’t want it to be about him. But he 100% deserves it. pic.twitter.com/7OeCyYw8IP — Joe Brand (@Joe_Brand1) October 21, 2021