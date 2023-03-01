Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson joined Joe Brand and Troy Murray during the 1st intermission of the Chicago Blackhawks game Tuesday night against the Arizona Coyotes to talk about trading Franchise Icon Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers.
Kyle Davidson on the trade of Patrick Kane to the Rangers
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman, Troy Murray and Caley Chelios describe the action. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Blackhawks Highlights
Blackhawks Postgame
Blackhawks Live
Blackhawks 720