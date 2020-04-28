Live Now
John McDonough releases statement to fans after release from Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks President and CEO John McDonough

The Chicago Blackhawks have released this statement from John McDonough:

Dear Blackhawks Family and Fans,

Rocky Wirtz gave me an amazing opportunity to preside over the Chicago Blackhawks 12 ½ years ago. It was the ride of a lifetime. I would like to thank Rocky, the Wirtz family, our staff, the players, the ambassadors and the fans for all they have done for the organization. I will be forever grateful to them and proud of what we accomplished together. Blackhawks fans are so incredibly passionate and loyal and are deserving of a consistent winner.

I wish Danny Wirtz well in his new role, and I am confident the organization will have success in the search for a new President. 

My late father used a phrase sparingly but impactfully to describe those he found to be the most dignified, respectful and worthy of admiration. He would say they had “class à la mode.” That perfectly describes the Wirtz family and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Good luck. I’ll always be pulling for you. John F. McDonough

