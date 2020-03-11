Listen Now
Jeremy Colliton: We’re gonna keep fighting

Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the the team’s recent struggles, and how they look to bounce back tonight against the San Jose Sharks. Bob asks coach what he ‘s learned over the year plus he’s been on the job.

