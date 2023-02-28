The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following:

BLACKHAWKS ACQUIRE CONDITIONAL 2023 SECOND ROUND NHL DRAFT PICK FROM NEW YORK RANGERS IN EXCHANGE FOR FORWARD PATRICK KANE

Blackhawks also receive defensemen Andy Welinski and Vili Saarijarvi and 2025 fourth round pick

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have acquired a conditional 2023 second round pick (which could become a 2024 first round pick if conditions are met), a 2025 fourth round pick and defenseman Andy Welinski from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Patrick Kane and defenseman Cooper Zech. Chicago also receives defenseman Vili Saarijarvi from the Arizona Coyotes as part of the trade.

With the addition of the conditional second round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks now have 11 total picks in this upcoming draft, including two first round picks, four second round picks and two third round picks. No other NHL team has eight picks in the first three rounds of the draft.

Kane recorded 45 points (16G, 29A) in 54 games with Chicago in 2022-23. The forward ranked second on the Blackhawks in goals, assists and points. Kane also led club forwards and ranked second among all Chicago skaters with 19:57 of ice time per game.

Originally selected by Chicago with the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane departs the Blackhawks having recorded 1,225 points (446G, 779A) in 1,161 career regular-season games over 16 NHL seasons. He ranks second in franchise history in assists (779) and points (1,225) and ranks third in goals (446) and games played (1,161). The Buffalo, N.Y. native also ranks fourth in Blackhawks history with 122 power play goals and 67 game-winning goals, while he’s tied for second with nine overtime goals. Among U.S.-born players in NHL history, Kane ranks third in points, fourth in assists, and sixth in goals.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion (2010, 2013, 2015) has made 10 trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his NHL career, having earned 132 points (52G, 80A) in 136 postseason contests. He ranks third in franchise history in assists (80), points (132) and games played (136), while he ranks fourth in goals (52).

Kane has been named to the NHL All-Star Game nine times in his career (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020). Additionally, he was named a First Team NHL All-Star three times (2009-10, 2015-16, 2016-17), while also being named to the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2007-08 and a Second Team NHL All-Star in 2018-19. Kane won the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2008, becoming the first Blackhawks player to win the award since Ed Belfour in 1991. He was also named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2013. Kane went on to secure the Art Ross Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2016. He was the first player in franchise history to earn the Ted Lindsay Award, while he was the first Blackhawks player to win the Art Ross and Hart trophies since Stan Mikita in 1968. The forward also won a silver medal at the Olympics with Team USA in 2010.

Welinski, 29, has dressed in 40 games this season with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL), tallying 16 points (4G, 12A). His 12 assists and 16 points each rank fourth among club blueliners.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defenseman has appeared in 46 career regular-season NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks from 2017-21, registering six points (1G, 5A). He made one appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2018, skating in three postseason games with Anaheim. Additionally, Welinski has recorded 139 points (39G, 100A) in 270 career AHL regular-season games with the San Diego Gulls (2016-19 and 2021-21), Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2019-20), Stockton Heat (2021-22) and Hartford (2022-23). He was named to the AHL All-Star Game in 2017-18 after registering career highs in goals (10), assists (24), and points (34).

A native of Duluth, Minnesota, Welinski was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. He played four seasons with the University of Minnesota Duluth (NCHC) from 2012-16, amassing 77 points (24G, 53A) in 154 games. Welinski served as team captain for the Bulldogs during his senior season in 2015-16.

Saarijarvi, 25, has posted 33 points (11G, 22A) in 49 games with the SCL Tigers (National League) in 2022-23. Saarijarvi ranks second on the Tigers in assists (22) and fourth in points (33). The defenseman also won the 2022 Spengler Cup with HC Ambrì-Piotta, skating in four games.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound blueliner has played in 150 career regular-season AHL games with the Grand Rapid Griffins (2017-20) and Tucson Roadrunners (2019-20), totaling 34 points (2G, 32A). He’s also played in 15 career ECHL games with the Toledo Walleye, notching 10 points (3G, 7A). In addition, Saarijarvi has dressed in 102 career Liiga games with Lukko, registering 79 points (26G, 53A).

Originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, the Rovaniemi, Finland native won a gold medal with his home country in the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship and a silver medal in the 2015 IIHF U18 World Championship.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS CEO DANNY WIRTZ

“The contributions Patrick Kane has made to the Blackhawks organization and city of Chicago will never be forgotten. While today marks the end of an era for the team, he will forever be a part of the Blackhawks family. Three Stanley Cups, over 1,000 games, more than 1,200 points, over 400 goals and countless awards are just part of the legacy he leaves here—one of the greatest Blackhawks players in club history. On behalf of Rocky, and my entire family, we wish Patrick, Amanda, Patrick III, and the rest of his family all the best with the New York Rangers and we thank him for the countless joyful memories.

As we close Patrick’s chapter in club history, we look forward to what will be another exciting era. We have full faith and trust in Kyle Davidson and his team to showcase their future vision for this team. We share this continued journey with our loyal fans and forever appreciate their support.”

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS GENERAL MANAGER KYLE DAVIDSON

“Patrick Kane leaves the Blackhawks with a legacy that will be hard to match. We all love Patrick and the memories he provided our fans and our organization for 16 seasons. He and his representatives were great to work through during this process—I really appreciate the exemplary open communication we had—and we wish him well with the New York Rangers. I knew from day one of taking this job that there would be some tough days and today was one of the toughest.

Our goal from day one is to achieve sustained success throughout all levels of the organization and that goal remains. I appreciate the continued support of team leadership and I look forward to leading the Blackhawks into this next era on the ice.”

PATRICK KANE

“I’m so thankful for everything the city, the Blackhawks organization, my teammates and the fans have done for me and my family over the last 16 years—the support was constant from day one and Chicago will forever be home for us.

This has been an emotional time for me and my family, but I feel this decision puts me in the best spot to immediately win another Stanley Cup. This isn’t about me leaving the Blackhawks, but this is an opportunity for me—the Blackhawks did everything they could to put me in a great position and I will forever be grateful. It is bittersweet to leave a place that is so special to me, but I will always carry the memories we made in Chicago. I will miss the roar of the United Center, the deafening sound of the anthem and the people of Chicago. Together, we made memories that will last a lifetime like the three Stanley Cup Champions banners that will forever hang at the United Center. I look forward to this next step in my career and will forever be appreciative for all I have received from the Blackhawks and Chicago.”

Patrick Kane was responsible for countless memories over his 16 season Blackhawks career. For many, this one is at the top of the list: Kane scoring the game-winning, series-winning, Stanley Cup-winning goal in 2010 against the Philadelphia Flyers.