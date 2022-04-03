During the first intermission of Sunday’s Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes game, Chris Vosters was announced as the new TV Play by Play voice of the Chicago Blackhawks replacing the great Pat Foley. Chris joined Blackhawks Studio Host Joe Brand during the intermission to talk about his new job!
Hear from the new TV Play by Play Voice of the Chicago Blackhawks Chris Vosters!
by: Jack Heinrich
Posted:
Updated:
