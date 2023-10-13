Over the summer, the Blackhawks acquired Nick Foligno in a trade with Boston that also brought Taylor Hall to Chicago. Now the veteran forward takes Connor Bedard under his wing as he begins his 17th season in the NHL. WATCH as Joe Brand helps you GET TO KNOW Foligno better.
Get To Know: Nick Foligno
by: Ashley Bihun, Michael DeLeonardis, Joe Brand, Michael Piff
Posted:
Updated:
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray describe the action. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
