You likely already know that Connor Bedard is a big deal. But do you know WHY he’s a big deal?
Blackhawks Pre and Postgame host Joe Brand helps you GET TO KNOW Connor Bedard better with the first installment of our ‘Get To Know’ series!
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
You likely already know that Connor Bedard is a big deal. But do you know WHY he’s a big deal?
Blackhawks Pre and Postgame host Joe Brand helps you GET TO KNOW Connor Bedard better with the first installment of our ‘Get To Know’ series!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now