We’re giving you a front-row seat inside the on-ice and off-ice rebuild of the franchise, with unfiltered access to the faces of the team across some of the year’s biggest moments. In the first episode, take an all-access look at the 2022-23 home opener and Luke Richardson’s first United Center gameday as head coach. Stay tuned for future episodes roughly every month through the end of the hockey season!

