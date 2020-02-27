Drake Caggiula On His "Surreal" Connection to Joanthan Toews

Drake Caggiula followed in Jonathan Toews’ footsteps when he attended the University of North Dakota seven years after the captain left UND for the NHL. Caggiula has held onto a picture Toews autographed for him when they met, and now they’re skating on the same line together. Drake joined the Bob Sirott Show to talk about the relationship he has with his fellow Fighting Hawk, the nickname Toews has for him, and how he hopes to stay in Chicago long term.
