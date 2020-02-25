Coach Jeremy Colliton On The NHL Trade Deadline And The Moves The Blackhawks Made

Listen Now
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 22: Shea Theodore #27 of the Vegas Golden Knights scores the game winning goal against Robin Lehner #40 of the Chicago Blackhawks during a shootout at the United Center on October 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton joined the Bob Sirott Show the morning after the the NHL’s trade dealdine. Coach shares his thoughts on the decision to move goaltender Robin Lehner to Vegas and defenseman Erik Gustafsson to Calgary. Bob asks about the 42-year-old emergency goalie who got the win for Carolina over the weekend. The guys wrap up by talking about the plans to play young players down the stretch.

