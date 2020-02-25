Coach Jeremy Colliton On The NHL Trade Deadline And The Moves The Blackhawks Made

CHICAGO (AP)Patrick Kane scored twice, Alex DeBrincat had three assists and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Duncan Keith, Brandon Saad, Alex Nylander and rookie Dominik Kubalik also scored as the Blackhawks handed the Sharks their ninth loss in their last 12 games. Jonathan Toews had two assists, and Corey Crawford made 34 saves in his 10th straight start.