Chicago Blackhawks Studio Host Joe Brand is joined by Savannah Harmon of Team USA

Blackhawks Radio Broadcast Team of Joe Brand, Troy Murray and John Wiedeman (Left to Right), with Savannah Harmon of Team USA (Courtesy of WGN Radio)

Savannah Harmon of Team USA joined Joe Brand during the 1st intermission of Sunday’s game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning.

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game. Pregame with Joe Brand starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

