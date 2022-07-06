The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following:

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS ANNOUNCE 2022-23 SEASON SCHEDULE

Full 82-game slate begins on Oct. 12 in Colorado, home opener set for Oct. 21 vs. Detroit

In conjunction with the National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks announced today the team’s 2022-23 regular-season schedule. The Blackhawks are set to begin the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 12 as the team travels to Denver to take on the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche. Chicago will open the home portion of its schedule on Friday, Oct. 21 at the United Center against the Detroit Red Wings.

While single-game ticket information will be released at a later date, fans can now join the Blackhawks’ new season ticket membership program. With options ranging from just five games to the full season, this new way to experience Blackhawks hockey improves the overall value of purchasing multi-game plans with better benefits and more flexibility. Fans can also sign up for the Blackhawks Priority Access List to be the first to receive ticket sales alerts and early presale access. For more information or to purchase a season ticket membership today, please visit Blackhawks.com/Tickets.

Highlights of the schedule include:

Central Division Matchups: Chicago will play four games each against Arizona, Dallas, Minnesota, St. Louis and Winnipeg (two home/two away), while playing three games each against Colorado (one home/two away) and Nashville (two home/one away).

Working for the Weekend: The United Center will host 19 games Friday through Sunday this season, including six on Friday, three on Saturday and 10 on Sunday.

The United Center will host 19 games Friday through Sunday this season, including six on Friday, three on Saturday and 10 on Sunday. Home for the Holidays: The Blackhawks will play a three-game homestand following the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 25-30 and will host the Columbus Blue Jackets the day before Christmas Eve on Friday, Dec. 23.

NBC Sports Chicago, the official television broadcasting partner of the Blackhawks, will be the exclusive carrier of all local game broadcasts. All 82 Blackhawks games can also be heard on Chicago’s WGN Radio 720. The complete broadcast schedule, including national games on ESPN and TNT, will also be announced at a later date.

Blackhawks 2022-2023 Schedule