Chicago Blackhawks release 2021-22 regular season schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following:

In conjunction with the National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks announced today the team’s 2021-22 regular-season schedule. The Blackhawks regular season is set to begin on October 13 as the team travels to Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche. Chicago will open the home portion of its schedule on Oct. 19 at the United Center against the New York Islanders.

Single-game ticket information will be released at a later date, and fans can sign up for the Blackhawks Priority Access List to be the first to receive ticket sales alerts and early presale access. Blackhawks fans looking to secure the best seats prior to the general public can still do so by becoming a Full or Partial Season Plan holder today. From just five games to the full slate of 41, visit Blackhawks.com/Tickets for more information about available plans for the 2021-22 season or to place your deposit.

15 of the team’s 41 home contests will take place on weekends, including six Friday games, one Saturday game and eight Sunday games. The Blackhawks have two five-game homestands on the calendar during the 2021-22 campaign, their longest stretch of consecutive games at the United Center this season. In addition, Chicago has two four-game road trips on the schedule, their longest stints away from home.

Other highlights of the schedule include:

First game vs. the expansion Seattle Kraken will be on Nov. 17 in Seattle, and the Kraken’s lone appearance at the United Center this season will be on April 7.

The Blackhawks will enjoy the comforts of home on the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 26 vs. STL) and surrounding Christmas (Dec. 21 vs. FLA; Dec. 23 vs. DAL; Dec. 28 vs. CBJ).

The entire NHL will break for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and the Blackhawks will play their last game before the break on Feb. 2 vs. MIN and resume the season on Feb. 25 vs. DET.

The Blackhawks will return to the Central Division this season along with Arizona, Colorado, Dallas, Minnesota, Nashville, St. Louis and Winnipeg. Under the NHL’s current schedule format, the Blackhawks will play the other seven teams within their division for a total of 26 games. Chicago will play four games each against Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Nashville St. Louis (two home/two away), while playing three games each against Dallas (two home/one away) and Winnipeg (one home/two away).

Chicago will play the remaining eight Western Conference teams three times each for a total of 24 games. The Blackhawks will host two games against Anaheim, Calgary, San Jose and Vancouver, while traveling to each of those cities for one contest. The team will play one home game against Edmonton, Los Angeles, Seattle and Vegas with two road contests against each of those clubs. The Blackhawks will meet each Eastern Conference team once at home and once on the road for a total of 32 out-of-conference games. NBC Sports Chicago, the official television broadcasting partner of the Blackhawks, will be the exclusive carrier of all local game broadcasts. All 82 Blackhawks games can also be heard on Chicago’s WGN Radio 720. The complete broadcast schedule will also be announced at a later date.

DATE OPPONENT WED, OCT. 13 AT COLORADO FRI, OCT. 15 AT NEW JERSEY SAT, OCT. 16 AT PITTSBURGH TUE, OCT. 19 NY ISLANDERS THU, OCT. 21 VANCOUVER SUN, OCT. 24 DETROIT WED, OCT. 27 TORONTO FRI, OCT. 29 AT CAROLINA SAT, OCT. 30 AT ST. LOUIS MON, NOV. 1 OTTAWA WED, NOV. 3 CAROLINA FRI, NOV. 5 AT WINNIPEG SUN, NOV. 7 NASHVILLE TUE, NOV. 9 PITTSBURGH FRI, NOV. 12 ARIZONA WED, NOV. 17 AT SEATTLE SAT, NOV. 20 AT EDMONTON SUN, NOV. 21 AT VANCOUVER TUE, NOV. 23 AT CALGARY FRI, NOV. 26 ST. LOUIS SUN, NOV. 28 SAN JOSE THU, DEC. 2 AT WASHINGTON SAT, DEC. 4 AT NY RANGERS SUN, DEC. 5 AT NY ISLANDERS TUE, DEC. 7 NY RANGERS THU, DEC. 9 AT MONTREAL SAT, DEC. 11 AT TORONTO MON, DEC. 13 CALGARY WED, DEC. 15 WASHINGTON FRI, DEC. 17 NASHVILLE SAT, DEC. 18 AT DALLAS TUE, DEC. 21 FLORIDA THU, DEC. 23 DALLAS TUE, DEC. 28 COLUMBUS WED, DEC. 29 AT WINNIPEG SAT, JAN. 1 AT NASHVILLE SUN, JAN. 2 CALGARY TUE, JAN. 4 COLORADO THU, JAN. 6 AT ARIZONA SAT, JAN. 8 AT VEGAS TUE, JAN. 11 AT COLUMBUS THU, JAN. 13 MONTREAL SAT, JAN. 15 ANAHEIM MON, JAN. 17 AT SEATTLE TUE, JAN. 18 AT EDMONTON FRI, JAN. 21 MINNESOTA SAT, JAN. 22 AT MINNESOTA MON, JAN. 24 AT COLORADO WED, JAN. 26 AT DETROIT FRI, JAN. 28 COLORADO SUN, JAN. 30 AT ST. LOUIS MON, JAN. 31 VANCOUVER WED, FEB. 2 MINNESOTA FRI, FEB. 25 NEW JERSEY SUN, FEB. 27 ST. LOUIS THU, MARCH 3 EDMONTON SAT, MARCH 5 AT PHILADELPHIA SUN, MARCH 6 TAMPA BAY TUE, MARCH 8 ANAHEIM THU, MARCH 10 AT BOSTON SAT, MARCH 12 AT OTTAWA TUE, MARCH 15 BOSTON SAT, MARCH 19 AT MINNESOTA SUN, MARCH 20 WINNIPEG WED, MARCH 23 AT ANAHEIM THU, MARCH 24 AT LOS ANGELES SAT, MARCH 26 AT VEGAS MON, MARCH 28 BUFFALO THU, MARCH 31 AT FLORIDA FRI, APRIL 1 AT TAMPA BAY SUN, APRIL 3 ARIZONA THU, APRIL 7 SEATTLE SUN, APRIL 10 DALLAS TUE, APRIL 12 SAN JOSE THU, APRIL 14 LOS ANGELES SAT, APRIL 16 AT NASHVILLE WED, APRIL 20 AT ARIZONA THU, APRIL 21 AT LOS ANGELES SAT, APRIL 23 AT SAN JOSE MON, APRIL 25 PHILADELPHIA WED, APRIL 27 VEGAS FRI, APRIL 29 AT BUFFALO