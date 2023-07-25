The Wirtz Corporation has released the following:

STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF W. ROCKWELL “ROCKY” WIRTZ

It is with deep sadness that we share the sudden passing of W. Rockwell “Rocky” Wirtz, 70. Rocky passed away today at NorthShore Evanston Hospital following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his wife Marilyn and his children Danny, Hillary, Kendall, and Elizabeth.

“Our hearts are very heavy today,” said son Danny Wirtz. “Our dad was a passionate businessman committed to making Chicago a great place to live, work and visit, but his true love was for his family and close friends. He was a loving father, a devoted husband to Marilyn, a brother, a nephew, an uncle and a doting grandfather to his six remarkable grandchildren. His passing leaves a huge hole in the hearts of many and we will miss him terribly.”

Beyond his keen business acumen overseeing the Wirtz Corporation family holdings, Rocky will be remembered by those that knew him for his sharp wit, enduring loyalty and his humility. He treated everyone he met with kindness and respect whether it was a fan at the United Center, a visiting dignitary, or one of the thousands of employees with whom he worked.

His legacy includes rebuilding the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup Championships, growth of North America’s third largest wholesale beverage company, the multimillion-dollar United Center campus expansion and the development of the Fifth Third Arena on Chicago’s West Side. He was passionate about giving back to the community through the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation and the thousands of families it helps. Rocky leaves behind a vast legacy of generosity and philanthropy.

For more details, please see his full biography.

Services have not yet been planned.

Rocky Wirtz Biography

W. Rockwell (Rocky) Wirtz served as Chairman of the Chicago Blackhawks and President of Wirtz Corporation, where his role extended to a vast array of businesses from sports and entertainment to beverage distribution, real estate, and banking. Rocky was just 2 years old when his grandfather, Arthur Wirtz, purchased the Chicago Blackhawks in 1954, growing up within the storied walls of the Chicago Stadium. As Chairman of the Chicago Blackhawks, Rocky was an active member of the National Hockey League’s Executive and Audit/Finance Committees, and he proudly oversaw the team’s historic Stanley Cup championship victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Rocky led the family’s beverage business since 1980, and his strategic vision, commitment to investment and time-honored focus on running a value-driven business helped the company expand throughout the U.S. In 2016, Rocky drove efforts to form a partnership with The Charmer Sunbelt Group, creating Breakthru Beverage Group where he served as Co-Chairman. Recognizing his many contributions to the beverage industry, the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America honored Rocky with a Lifetime Leadership Award in 2014.

Wirtz Realty developed properties in Illinois for decades, and the company owns and manages over 20 commercial and residential properties along Chicago’s lakefront and throughout its suburbs. Rocky also oversaw Wirtz family banking interests in Chicago and Florida as well their entertainment holdings, including the United Center, home of the Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Bulls. Rocky was Co-Chairman of both the United Center Joint Venture and the Executive Committee of the United Center. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Rocky and his partners transformed the building into a relief hub to support regional response efforts. The United Center has welcomed more than 65 million visitors since opening, hosts more than 200 events annually and is slated to play host to the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Above all else, Rocky was most proud to lead his family’s commitment to numerous civic and charitable organizations. His dedication to the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation and its mission to create a healthier, smarter, more secure world for families in and around Chicago was unwavering. The foundation has donated millions of dollars to organizations focused on youth development, education, housing, and health and wellness.

When seeking a new practice rink for the Blackhawks, Rocky considered the needs of the local community and invested $65 million to build a community ice rink first, and a practice rink second. The facility offers numerous benefits to Chicago’s youth who may not otherwise have the opportunity or resources to learn the sport of hockey. Since its 2017 opening, thousands of children and community residents have participated in programming at Fifth Third Arena – Chicago Blackhawks Community Rink.

Rocky was a member of the Civic Committee of The Commercial Club of Chicago, Board Chair of The Field Museum and Trustee at Northwestern University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in communications in 1975. At Northwestern, he established the Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Endowment for Visiting Artists. That program, named in honor of his grandmother, welcomes nationally acclaimed performers to work directly with students and staff at the Theatre and Interpretation Center. In 2014, the center was renamed the Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts in recognition of the family’s financial gifts. In 2017, he endowed the W. Rockwell Wirtz Professorship in the School of Communication to attract top professors.

Rocky is survived by his wife Marilyn, and children Danny (Anne) Wirtz, Hillary Wirtz (Erin Quaglia), Kendall (Brendan) Murphy, and Elizabeth Queen (Joe Barley). Rocky was also the proud grandfather of six grandchildren.

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following statement:

BLACKHAWKS MOURN THE PASSING OF CHAIRMAN ROCKY WIRTZ

It is with deep sadness that the Chicago Blackhawks organization joins the Wirtz Family in mourning the sudden passing of our Chairman W. Rockwell “Rocky” Wirtz today at the age of 70.

The Chicago Blackhawks have been in the Wirtz family since 1954 when Rocky’s grandfather, Arthur Wirtz, purchased the team. Rocky grew up within the walls of the storied Chicago Stadium and after taking over as Chairman of the Blackhawks in 2007, he led a renaissance of the organization that brought in a new generation of fans and reshaped the Blackhawks fandom as it stands today.

His commitments and investment delivered the team’s historic Stanley Cup championship victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015, brought Blackhawks games back to local television and packed the United Center for a lengthy sellout streak that lasted over 13 years. In that same time, Rocky also served as a member of the National Hockey League’s Executive and Audit/Finance Committees.

Above all else, Rocky was most proud to lead his family’s commitment to numerous civic and charitable organizations. His dedication to the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation and its mission to create a healthier, smarter, more secure world for families in and around Chicago was unwavering. The Foundation has donated millions of dollars to dozens of organizations focused on youth programs, education, housing and health and wellness.

When seeking a new practice rink for the Blackhawks, Rocky first considered the needs of the local community and invested $65 million to build a community ice rink first, and a practice rink second. The facility offers numerous benefits to Chicago’s youth who may not otherwise have the opportunity or resources to learn the sport of hockey. Since its 2017 opening, thousands of students have participated in programming at Fifth Third Arena, the Chicago Blackhawks Community Ice Rink.

Rocky also served as President of Wirtz Corporation since 2007, where his role extended to a vast array of businesses from sports and beverage distribution to entertainment, real estate, agriculture and banking. He also served as Co-Chairman of both the United Center Joint Venture and the Executive Committee of the United Center. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, and children Danny (Anne) Wirtz, Hillary Wirtz (Erin Quaglia), Kendall (Brendan) Murphy, and Elizabeth Queen (Joe Barley). Rocky was also the proud grandfather of six grandchildren.