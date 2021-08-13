Chicago Blackhawks announce start times for 2021-22 season

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following:

In conjunction with the National Hockey League, the Chicago Blackhawks announced today the team’s 2021-22 regular-season schedule start times (attached). The Blackhawks regular season is set to begin on October 13 as the team travels to Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 p.m. central time. Chicago will open the home portion of its schedule on Oct. 19 at the United Center against the New York Islanders at 7:00 p.m. central time.

Single-game ticket information will be released at a later date, and fans can sign up for the Blackhawks Priority Access List to be the first to receive ticket sales alerts and early presale access. Blackhawks fans looking to secure the best seats prior to the general public can still do so by becoming a Full or Partial Season Plan holder today. From just five games to the full slate of 41, visit Blackhawks.com/Tickets for more information about available plans for the 2021-22 season or to place your deposit.

15 of the team’s 41 home contests will take place on weekends, including six Friday games, one Saturday game and eight Sunday games. The Blackhawks have two five-game homestands on the calendar during the 2021-22 campaign, their longest stretch of consecutive games at the United Center this season. In addition, Chicago has two four-game road trips on the schedule, their longest stints away from home.

Other highlights of the schedule include:

First game vs. the expansion Seattle Kraken will be on Nov. 17 in Seattle, and the Kraken’s lone appearance at the United Center this season will be on April 7.

The Blackhawks will enjoy the comforts of home on the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 26, vs. STL) and surrounding Christmas (Dec. 21 vs. FLA; Dec. 23 vs. DAL; Dec. 28 vs. CBJ).

The entire NHL will break for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and the Blackhawks will play their last game before the break on Feb. 2 vs. MIN and resume the season on Feb. 25 vs. DET.

2021-22 Chicago Blackhawks schedule

Click to download schedule in .pdf format.